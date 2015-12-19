See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hazlet, NJ
Dr. Douglas Chudzik, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Douglas Chudzik, MD

Dr. Douglas Chudzik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.

Dr. Chudzik works at Jeanmarie Chudzik, DO in Hazlet, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chudzik's Office Locations

    Jeanmarie Chudzik, DO
    31 Village Ct, Hazlet, NJ 07730 (732) 264-1212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center

Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Gastritis
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Gastritis

  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Asthma
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Hernia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Nausea
  View other providers who treat Obesity
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    Dec 19, 2015
    The doc to answer all my questions the doctor was extremely thorough I would recommend The doctor to my family and friends
    John in Manalpan nj07726 — Dec 19, 2015
    About Dr. Douglas Chudzik, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1477586931
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
