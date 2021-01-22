Dr. Douglas Clouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Clouse, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Clouse, MD
Dr. Douglas Clouse, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Clouse works at
Dr. Clouse's Office Locations
-
1
Gilbert3530 S Val Vista Dr Ste B105, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 899-4333Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clouse?
Most genuine and down to Earth doctor I’ve ever had. I’m a baseball player who’s dealt with shoulder problems for the past two years and Dr. Clouse has been an amazing help by getting me back to playing college ball. Great surgeon!
About Dr. Douglas Clouse, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1285781401
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas; San Antonio Orthopaedic Group
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clouse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clouse works at
Dr. Clouse has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Knee Fracture and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Clouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.