Dr. Douglas Cohen, DPM

Podiatry
Overview of Dr. Douglas Cohen, DPM

Dr. Douglas Cohen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Largo Hospital.

Dr. Cohen works at Regional Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine in Hudson, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine
    7525 Medical Dr, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-2465
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Douglas Cohen, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770671323
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Barnabas Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Cohen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen works at Regional Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine in Hudson, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cohen’s profile.

    Dr. Cohen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

