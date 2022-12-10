Dr. Douglas Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Collins, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Collins, MD
Dr. Douglas Collins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Collins' Office Locations
Quantum Diagnostic Lab Inc320 Parkway Dr NE Ste 232, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 522-0917
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He takes his time to understand me and my problems. he knows his job. I don't think I can feel more comfortable with any other Dr. like the way I am with him.
About Dr. Douglas Collins, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1306937461
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- ALABAMA A&M UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.