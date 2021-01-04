Dr. Douglas Combs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Combs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Combs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Combs, MD
Dr. Douglas Combs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Decatur, IL. They completed their residency with St Lukes Hospital
Dr. Combs works at
Dr. Combs' Office Locations
HSHS Medical Group Benefi Center for Women - Decatur544 W Pershing Rd Ste A, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 872-2400
HSHS Medical Group Benefi Center for Women - St. Mary's Hospital1750 E Lake Shore Dr Ste 200, Decatur, IL 62521 Directions (217) 422-2500
HSHS Medical Group Benefi Center for Women - Pana101 E 9th St # 105, Pana, IL 62557 Directions (217) 872-2400
HSHS Medical Group Benefi Center for Women - Taylorville1304 Burnett Dr, Taylorville, IL 62568 Directions (217) 872-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Hshs Holy Family Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Combs is compassionate, knowledgeable, down to earth, friendly, kind, reassuring, honest... I could list positive adjectives all day! He is everything you could want in an OBGYN - he will calm and walk you through difficult times, and he will laugh, joke and celebrate the good ones! He spends quality time with all of his patients and never ever makes you feel rushed (even if you ask 1000000 questions at every appointment like I do :) ) I can't say enough good things about him!
About Dr. Douglas Combs, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1447218268
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hospital
