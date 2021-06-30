See All Rheumatologists in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Douglas Conaway, MD

Rheumatology
3.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Douglas Conaway, MD

Dr. Douglas Conaway, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor Coll Med/TX Med Ctr and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Conaway works at Carolina Health Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Conaway's Office Locations

    Carolina Health Specialists
    945 82nd Pkwy Ste 4, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    2318 GREEN ST, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 260-4881

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Grand Strand Medical Center
  • Mcleod Loris Hospital
  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Select Health of South Carolina
    • SelectHealth
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Douglas Conaway, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316944499
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • University of Oregon
    Internship
    • U Oreg Hosps-Clins
    Medical Education
    • Baylor Coll Med/TX Med Ctr
    Undergraduate School
    • Rice University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Conaway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conaway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Conaway has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Conaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Conaway has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conaway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Conaway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conaway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conaway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conaway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

