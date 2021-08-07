See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Appleton, WI
Dr. Douglas Connor, MD

Sports Medicine
2.8 (14)
Map Pin Small Appleton, WI
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Douglas Connor, MD

Dr. Douglas Connor, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano.

Dr. Connor works at ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Appleton in Appleton, WI with other offices in Shawano, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Connor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Orthopedic Care- Appleton
    820 E Grant St, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4583
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Shawano
    100 County Road B Ste 1, Shawano, WI 54166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4582
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 07, 2021
    I fell while traveling out of town and waited until I returned to see a doctor when I learned I had a mild fracture instead of a sprained ankle. The ThedaCare Orthopedic Care front desk staff, Ty (trainer) and Dr. Connor were great with answering all my questions and helping me learn the proper way to use crutches since I ordered them online with curbside delivery from a local retail store while I was out of town and I had them set up incorrectly. Looking forward to my follow up visit and getting out of this boot!
    Ro W. — Aug 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Douglas Connor, MD
    About Dr. Douglas Connor, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1467677278
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    • Internal Medicine, Pediatrics and Sports Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
    • ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano

