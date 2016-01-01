See All Neurologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Douglas Davies, MD

Neurology
3.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Douglas Davies, MD

Dr. Douglas Davies, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Davies works at DRL Medical in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Dr. Davies' Office Locations

    Drl Med Inc.
    6404 Wilshire Blvd Ste 701, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 653-3478

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Headache
ImPACT Testing
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Seizure Disorders
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Tension Headache
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cognitive Function Testing
Concussion
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Lyme Disease
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Concussion Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Douglas Davies, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326073222
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Davies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davies has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davies has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Davies. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davies.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

