Overview of Dr. Douglas Davies, MD

Dr. Douglas Davies, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Davies works at DRL Medical in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.