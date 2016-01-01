See All Ophthalmologists in Cumming, GA
Dr. Douglas Day, MD

Ophthalmology
2.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Douglas Day, MD

Dr. Douglas Day, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Day works at Woolfson Eye Institute, Cumming, GA in Cumming, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Day's Office Locations

    Woolfson Eye Institute - Cumming, GA
    1505 Northside Blvd Ste 1200, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 845-0466
    Woolfson Eye Institute
    800 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 125, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-1125
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Woolfson Eye Institute - Airport Location
    1691 Phoenix Blvd Ste 195, Atlanta, GA 30349 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 302-1112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma Surgery
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Glaucoma Surgery
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye

Glaucoma Surgery
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Optic Neuritis
Vision Screening
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Blindness
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Repair of Eye Laceration
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery
Tear Duct Disorders
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo
Visual Field Defects
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Douglas Day, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1447288246
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Day, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Day is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Day has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Day has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Day on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Day. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Day.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Day, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Day appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

