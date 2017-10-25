Overview of Dr. Douglas Dedo, MD

Dr. Douglas Dedo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Dedo works at Michael Lipan - Palm Beach Sinus Doctors - ENT - Otolaryngology in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Mangonia Park, FL, Wellington, FL and Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.