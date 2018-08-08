Overview of Dr. Douglas Dewire, MD

Dr. Douglas Dewire, MD is an Urology Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dewire works at Urology Associates Ltd Sc in Waukesha, WI with other offices in Oconomowoc, WI and Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.