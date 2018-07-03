Overview of Dr. Douglas Dietzel, DO

Dr. Douglas Dietzel, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Dietzel works at Michigan State University Sports Medicine in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.