Dr. Douglas Dietzel, DO
Overview of Dr. Douglas Dietzel, DO
Dr. Douglas Dietzel, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Dietzel works at
Dr. Dietzel's Office Locations
-
1
Douglas Dietzel DO4660 S Hagadorn Rd Ste 420, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 884-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
After 2 shoulder surgerys i feel confident in recommending Dr Dietzel. I had both shoulders repaired and my surgery's went smooth. The staff took care of all my paperwork and insurance billing with no problems. I sent my neice for knee surgery and my mother in law for shoulder consultation. Both were happy with their results.
About Dr. Douglas Dietzel, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1912934761
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / Ingham Regional Medical Center
- Oakland General Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ball State University
