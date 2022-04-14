Dr. Douglas Dobecki Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobecki Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Dobecki Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Dobecki Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with University of California, San Diego
Dr. Dobecki Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mercy Physicians Medical Group5395 Ruffin Rd Ste 202, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 576-1011
-
2
San Diego Pain Institute7625 Mesa College Dr Ste 315A, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (858) 576-1011
-
3
Otay Lakes Office955 Lane Ave Ste 200, Chula Vista, CA 91914 Directions (858) 526-0950
-
4
Sorrento Valley Office4910 Directors Pl Ste 330, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 526-0950
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dobecki Jr?
Easy to talk to & easy to work with. Listens to me
About Dr. Douglas Dobecki Jr, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1346213329
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobecki Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobecki Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobecki Jr works at
Dr. Dobecki Jr has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobecki Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dobecki Jr speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobecki Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobecki Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobecki Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobecki Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.