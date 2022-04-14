See All Pain Medicine Doctors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Douglas Dobecki Jr, MD

Pain Medicine
3.0 (46)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas Dobecki Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with University of California, San Diego

Dr. Dobecki Jr works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA with other offices in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Physicians Medical Group
    5395 Ruffin Rd Ste 202, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 576-1011
  2. 2
    San Diego Pain Institute
    7625 Mesa College Dr Ste 315A, San Diego, CA 92111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 576-1011
  3. 3
    Otay Lakes Office
    955 Lane Ave Ste 200, Chula Vista, CA 91914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 526-0950
  4. 4
    Sorrento Valley Office
    4910 Directors Pl Ste 330, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 526-0950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Green Hospital
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (19)
    About Dr. Douglas Dobecki Jr, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1346213329
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California, San Diego
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Dobecki Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobecki Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dobecki Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dobecki Jr has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobecki Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobecki Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobecki Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobecki Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobecki Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

