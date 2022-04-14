Overview

Dr. Douglas Dobecki Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with University of California, San Diego



Dr. Dobecki Jr works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA with other offices in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.