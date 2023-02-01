Dr. Douglas Dockery, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dockery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Dockery, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They completed their residency with University Hospital Health Systems, Cleveland, Ohio
Foot & Ankle Clinic of the Virginias Charleston5504 MACCORKLE AVE SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 553-7327Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Foot & Ankle Clinic of the Virginias401 6th Ave, Montgomery, WV 25136 Directions (304) 442-9255
Foot & Ankle Clinic of the Virginias3960 Teays Valley Rd, Hurricane, WV 25526 Directions (304) 757-5880
- Princeton Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I recently had foot surgery for issues stemming from rheumatoid arthritis. Surgery and recovery have gone very well. Dr. Dockery is very knowledgeable, caring and just overall great. I highly recommend him
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- University Hospital Health Systems, Cleveland, Ohio
Dr. Dockery has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dockery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
