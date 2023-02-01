Overview of Dr. Douglas Dockery, DPM

Dr. Douglas Dockery, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They completed their residency with University Hospital Health Systems, Cleveland, Ohio



Dr. Dockery works at Foot and Ankle Clinic of the Virginias in Charleston, WV with other offices in Montgomery, WV and Hurricane, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.