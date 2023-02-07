Dr. Douglas Dodson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Dodson, DO
Overview of Dr. Douglas Dodson, DO
Dr. Douglas Dodson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alamogordo, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Western University of Health Science, California - D.O. and is affiliated with Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center and Lincoln County Medical Center.
Dr. Dodson's Office Locations
New Mexico Bone and Joint Institute2301 Indian Wells Rd Ste A, Alamogordo, NM 88310 Directions (575) 434-0639Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
New Mexico Bone and Joint Institute PC2951 N Roadrunner Pkwy, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 434-0639Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center
- Lincoln County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Everytime I walk in the front desk secretary is very nice an pleasant she has long hair forgot the name. Bit very friendly.
About Dr. Douglas Dodson, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1861464844
Education & Certifications
- Total Joint Replacement - Rothman Institute, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
- Orthopedic Surgery - Botsford General Hospital, Michigan State University
- Western University of Health Science, California - D.O.
- University of Redlands, California - B.A. Psychology
Dr. Dodson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dodson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dodson speaks German and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodson.
