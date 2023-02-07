Overview of Dr. Douglas Dodson, DO

Dr. Douglas Dodson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alamogordo, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Western University of Health Science, California - D.O. and is affiliated with Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center and Lincoln County Medical Center.



Dr. Dodson works at New Mexico Bone and Joint Institute in Alamogordo, NM with other offices in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.