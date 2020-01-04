Dr. Douglas Drossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Drossman, MD
Dr. Douglas Drossman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.
Drossman Gastroenterology, PLLC5826 Fayetteville Rd Ste 201, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 140-8969Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Compassionate and helpful. Understands the brain-gut connection and explains things fully; glad to have found him.
- Gastroenterology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1962571232
- Nc Meml Hospital University Nc|University Rochester
- Bellevue Hospital Center NYU|Nc Meml Hospital University Nc
- NC Meml Hosp-U NC
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
