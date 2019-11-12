See All Gastroenterologists in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Douglas Dykman, MD

Gastroenterology
3.3 (24)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Douglas Dykman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dr. Dykman works at Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates, P.A. in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Stevensville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Assoc
    820 Bestgate Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 224-2116
  2. 2
    Kent Island Office
    200 Saint Claire Pl Ste 100, Stevensville, MD 21666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 224-2116

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 12, 2019
    He has a great staff and when talking to him he makes his point and recommendations and get the job done. I am not a fan of going to the doctors but he has made the visits kinda nice.
    Tom gilman — Nov 12, 2019
    About Dr. Douglas Dykman, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942232939
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Med Sch-Lahey Clin Hosp|Harvard Med School Lahey Clin Hospital
    • Washington University Barnes Jewish Hosp
    • Washington University Barnes Jewish Hosp|Washington University Barnes Jewish Hospital
    • Washington University St Louis
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Dykman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dykman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dykman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dykman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dykman has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dykman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dykman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dykman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dykman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dykman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

