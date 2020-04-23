See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in East Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Douglas Edelman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Douglas Edelman, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Douglas Edelman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Edelman works at University Pediatric Associates in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Highland Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Pediatric Associates
    D1 Brier Hill Ct, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 398-6821
  2. 2
    University Pediatric Associates
    317 Cleveland Ave # 101A, Highland Park, NJ 08904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 398-6830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Developmental and Learning Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Edelman?

Apr 23, 2020
Dr. Edelman has been fantastic with our son. He is pleasant and patient with new parents. We really appreciate that he takes time to listen to your concerns and questions and gives useful information. Would highly recommend.
Walt Smolenski — Apr 23, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Douglas Edelman, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Douglas Edelman, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Edelman to family and friends

Dr. Edelman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Edelman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Douglas Edelman, MD.

About Dr. Douglas Edelman, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1437283280
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Douglas Edelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Edelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Edelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Douglas Edelman, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.