Dr. Douglas Elleby, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Austell, GA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Douglas Elleby, DPM

Dr. Douglas Elleby, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Austell, GA. 

Dr. Elleby works at Village Podiatry Centers in Austell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Elleby's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Village Podiatry Centers - Austell II
    1650 Mulkey Rd, Austell, GA 30106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 745-5101

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Replacement
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Replacement

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Douglas Elleby, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871583609
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Elleby, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elleby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elleby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elleby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elleby works at Village Podiatry Centers in Austell, GA. View the full address on Dr. Elleby’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Elleby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elleby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elleby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elleby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

