Dr. Douglas Elleby, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elleby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Elleby, DPM
Overview of Dr. Douglas Elleby, DPM
Dr. Douglas Elleby, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Austell, GA.
Dr. Elleby works at
Dr. Elleby's Office Locations
-
1
Village Podiatry Centers - Austell II1650 Mulkey Rd, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 745-5101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elleby?
Dr. Elleby has helped with many different foot issues over the years. I have been coming back to him for over 25 years, he takes well care of me. I cant imagine anyone else doing my foot surgery. I am 62 now and having some sort of surgery involving my moving foot bones due to old age. Not looking forward to any surgery, but with his sense of humor, it relaxes me. and I think he will give me some good pre calming drug so I wont be so twitch, so he can do a good job withou me wiggling. Sandy
About Dr. Douglas Elleby, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1871583609
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elleby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elleby accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elleby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elleby works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Elleby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elleby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elleby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elleby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.