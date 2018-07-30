Dr. Douglas Emery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Emery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Emery, MD
Dr. Douglas Emery, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Emery works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Emery's Office Locations
-
1
Rhode Island Ear Nose and Throat Physician148 W River St Ste 2A, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 728-0140
- 2 333 School St Ste 302, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 728-0140
-
3
Rhode Island Ear Nose & Throat Physicians Inc.2138 Mendon Rd Ste 204, Cumberland, RI 02864 Directions (401) 333-8664
-
4
Zaki Hani M MD Office1524 Atwood Ave Ste 231, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 272-2457
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Emery?
I saw Dr Emery for the first time last week. He seemed knowledgeable, explained my diagnosis and the medications he was prescribing me, and was pleasant. Nice doctor. I'm feeling much better. I will go back if I have another ENT problem.
About Dr. Douglas Emery, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1720072549
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emery has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emery works at
Dr. Emery has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Emery speaks Portuguese.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Emery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.