Dr. Douglas Farris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Farris, MD is a Dermatologist in Hurst, TX. They graduated from UT Health Science Center.
Dr. Farris works at
Locations
Tho Quoc Nguyen MD1733 Precinct Line Rd, Hurst, TX 76054 Directions (817) 281-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr. Farris for several years and have been very pleased with his professional focus and my exams. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Douglas Farris, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1073593745
Education & Certifications
- UT Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farris works at
Dr. Farris has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Farris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.