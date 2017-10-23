Overview

Dr. Douglas Farris, MD is a Dermatologist in Hurst, TX. They graduated from UT Health Science Center.



Dr. Farris works at Northeast Tarrant Dermatology in Hurst, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.