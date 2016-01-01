Dr. Feltman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Douglas Feltman, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Feltman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2121 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 1000, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 443-8247
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feltman?
About Dr. Douglas Feltman, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1447461678
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Feltman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feltman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feltman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feltman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.