Dr. Douglas Fife, MD
Dr. Douglas Fife, MD is a Dermatologist in Henderson, NV. They completed their residency with Uc Irvine Medical Center
Vivida Dermatology1736 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012 Directions (702) 997-9953
Vivida Dermatology6460 Medical Center St, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 820-2673
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Fife is an outstanding, meticulous, caring doctor. I had a scar revision done by him a year or so back and most recently a MOHS procedure on my ear. He is very thorough and made sure all of my skin cancer was removed. Dr. Fife has called me twice since my surgery to see how I was doing. He's thoughtful, and genuinely cares about each and everyone of his patients. His expertise in the field is second to none and I can't highly recommend him enough!
- Dermatology
- Uc Irvine Medical Center
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Fife has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fife accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fife has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fife works at
Dr. Fife has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Warts and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fife on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Fife. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fife.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fife, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fife appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.