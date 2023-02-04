See All Podiatrists in Sikeston, MO
Dr. Douglas Foltz, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (83)
Map Pin Small Sikeston, MO
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Douglas Foltz, DPM

Dr. Douglas Foltz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sikeston, MO. 

Dr. Foltz works at Ferguson Medical Group in Sikeston, MO with other offices in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Foltz's Office Locations

    Ferguson Medical Group
    1012 N Main St Ste 115, Sikeston, MO 63801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Saint Francis Clinic Healing Arts Podiatry
    211 Saint Francis Dr Ste 1143, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Affinity Health Plan
    • AlohaCare
    • Altura Benefits
    • American Republic
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Community Health Group
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • DenteMax
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Florida Blue
    • Freedom Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Medica
    • Medicaid of Arkansas
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Moda Health
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Saint Francis Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealth Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Douglas Foltz, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1760460141
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Foltz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foltz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foltz has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foltz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. Foltz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foltz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

