Overview of Dr. Douglas Foltz, DPM

Dr. Douglas Foltz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sikeston, MO.



Dr. Foltz works at Ferguson Medical Group in Sikeston, MO with other offices in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.