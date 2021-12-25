Overview of Dr. Douglas Fraker, MD

Dr. Douglas Fraker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Fraker works at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.