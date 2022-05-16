Dr. Douglas Freedberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Freedberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Freedberg, MD
Dr. Douglas Freedberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Dr. Freedberg's Office Locations
Arizona Sports Medicine Center - Scottsdale8630 E Via de Ventura Ste 201, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 558-3744Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Torn L. ACL in 2016. Got Dr. Freedberg. His skill at ACL reconstruction is superb, my knee came out BETTER than it was before I was injured. Who am I? A lifelong amateur athlete over age 50 who just competed in a running sports tournament. I recently recommended him to a friend who just blew out his ACL, and looked up Doc Freedberg just for fun, and thought I'd post my personal experience here while at it. I'm doing well. Thanks again, Doc.
About Dr. Douglas Freedberg, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute--Dr James Andrews
- Hospital For Special Surgery--#1 Ranked Orthopedic Program In Country (Us News and World Report)
- University of Arizona
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freedberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freedberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freedberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freedberg has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freedberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Freedberg speaks Spanish.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedberg.
