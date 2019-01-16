Overview of Dr. Douglas Freedman, MD

Dr. Douglas Freedman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Freedman works at West LA Hand Center in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Dupuytren's Contracture and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.