Dr. Douglas Freedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Freedman, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Freedman, MD
Dr. Douglas Freedman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Freedman works at
Dr. Freedman's Office Locations
-
1
Santa Monica2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 545E, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 828-2042
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Admar
- Altius Health Plans
- Applied Risk Management Solutions
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Concentra
- Connecticomp
- CopperPoint Mutual
- CorVel
- Delphi
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Galaxy Health Network
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- Health Utah
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MedRisk
- One Call Care Management
- Reviewco
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Value Care Health Systems
- Virginia Health Network
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freedman?
I was terrified when I learned my broken wrist needed surgery. But Dr. Freedman put me at ease, was warm and very knowledgeable. It was also very easy to see him right away and shortly thereafter he performed surgery. My wrist healed beautifully and I’m able to do all my favorite yoga and Pilates classes without any issues.
About Dr. Douglas Freedman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1801846423
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- University Of California Los Angeles
- University NC
- Yale University
- University of California At Berkeley
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freedman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freedman works at
Dr. Freedman has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Dupuytren's Contracture and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.