Overview of Dr. Douglas Fritz, MD

Dr. Douglas Fritz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lowell, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Fritz works at GLOBAL CARE MEDICAL GROUP in Lowell, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.