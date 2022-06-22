Overview

Dr. Douglas Fronzaglia II, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center and Millcreek Community Hospital.



Dr. Fronzaglia II works at LECOM Inst/Successful Aging in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Leg and Foot Ulcers along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.