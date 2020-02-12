Dr. Gadowski accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglas Gadowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Gadowski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Dr. Gadowski works at
Locations
-
1
Douglas Gadowski MD Inc25775 McBean Pkwy Ste 105, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 255-2410
-
2
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital23845 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 253-8000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Gadowski since 1983. Always given first class care. I was sad to learn he will be retiring sometime in May 2020 after 50 years of medical practice. I will miss our long term relationship.
About Dr. Douglas Gadowski, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1013911460
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gadowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gadowski works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gadowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gadowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gadowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gadowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.