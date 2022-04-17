Dr. Douglas Gammenthaler, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gammenthaler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Gammenthaler, DDS
Overview
Dr. Douglas Gammenthaler, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rogers, AR.
Dr. Gammenthaler works at
Locations
-
1
Family Dental Care of Rogers2886 W Walnut St, Rogers, AR 72756 Directions (479) 307-4435
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gammenthaler?
From the moment I made my appointment I knew that I this is the dentist I wanted. Customer service is very important to me because it's the first impression I get. After calling many dentists I chose this one and I was even more impressed by their office, state of the art equipment and knowledge and I got a great deal too. Truly impressed!
About Dr. Douglas Gammenthaler, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1821582842
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ADVENTIST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gammenthaler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gammenthaler accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gammenthaler using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gammenthaler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gammenthaler works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gammenthaler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gammenthaler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gammenthaler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gammenthaler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.