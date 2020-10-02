Dr. Douglas Geenens, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geenens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Geenens, DO
Overview
Dr. Douglas Geenens, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY UNIV OF MEDICINE BIOSCIENCE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Locations
Geenens Psychiatry P.A.4901 W 136th St, Leawood, KS 66224 Directions (913) 488-2012
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
To me, the most important part of a psychiatrist is availability. Being a private practice + pay (transparent pricing!) institution, I think Dr. Geenens has more flexibility. I was surprised at how I was able to get a quick appointment, communicate easily, and book everything online. I really feel that if i had an urgent refill or medication check his office would help me. He did not approach me as an outward skeptic, but listened to how I described my symptoms and gently brought forth an alternative hypotheses. He did not rush me, make me feel judged, and made me feel listened to. I feel like i am a part of the process and my input is valued. If you, like me, feel that your primary care doctor is picking prescriptions out of a hat for you to try, I really recommend making an appointment with Dr. Geenens. I would have save myself a lot of time, effort, and frustration had I done it earlier.
About Dr. Douglas Geenens, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1265504971
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Menninger Clinic
- University Of Missouri At Kansas City/Truman and St. Luke's Medical Centers
- KANSAS CITY UNIV OF MEDICINE BIOSCIENCE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Baker University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geenens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Geenens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geenens.
