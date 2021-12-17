Dr. Douglas Gibson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Gibson Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Gibson Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with Scripps Clinic
Dr. Gibson Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic9898 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 824-5004Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gibson Jr?
If you want the best electrophysiologist to take care of your atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter, Dr. Douglas Gibson at Scripps Memorial Hospital is your answer. He performed an outpatient catheter ablation procedure on me October 20th, 2021. The results are amazing! I haven't felt this good in years. I didn't realize how weak I had become until I had this ablation procedure. The staff at Dr. Gibson's office including Kristi Pangborn, Yvonne, Tom and more, are all professionals. Scripps Memorial Hospital is first class. My husband researched "best ablation doctors" and Dr. Douglas Gibson came up repeatedly. I am so GRATEFUL Dr. Gibson took care of me! To us Dr. Gibson IS the BEST!
About Dr. Douglas Gibson Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1700838448
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibson Jr works at
Dr. Gibson Jr has seen patients for Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.