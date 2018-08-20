Dr. Douglas Gorman Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorman Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Gorman Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Gorman Jr, MD
Dr. Douglas Gorman Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Merit Health Central and Merit Health Rankin.
Dr. Gorman Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery Center P.A.1920 Chadwick Dr Ste 108, Jackson, MS 39204 Directions (601) 373-3730
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Central
- Merit Health Rankin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This man is a miracle worker! He operated on my face after some very severe trauma. After over 400 very tiny little stitches later, it has been 10+ years and no one can tell anything ever happened to my face. I was VERY fortunate that the night this happened to me he was on call and i will be FOREVER thankful to him for the great job he did putting my face back together!!! Thanks Dr. Gorman and God Bless!!
About Dr. Douglas Gorman Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorman Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorman Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorman Jr has seen patients for Bedsores, Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorman Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorman Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorman Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorman Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorman Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.