Dr. Douglas Gorman Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (3)
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Douglas Gorman Jr, MD

Dr. Douglas Gorman Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Merit Health Central and Merit Health Rankin.

Dr. Gorman Jr works at Plastic Surgery Center PA in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gorman Jr's Office Locations

    Plastic Surgery Center P.A.
    1920 Chadwick Dr Ste 108, Jackson, MS 39204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 373-3730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health Central
  • Merit Health Rankin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 20, 2018
    This man is a miracle worker! He operated on my face after some very severe trauma. After over 400 very tiny little stitches later, it has been 10+ years and no one can tell anything ever happened to my face. I was VERY fortunate that the night this happened to me he was on call and i will be FOREVER thankful to him for the great job he did putting my face back together!!! Thanks Dr. Gorman and God Bless!!
    Samantha Schillinger in Brandon, MS — Aug 20, 2018
    About Dr. Douglas Gorman Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699856419
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Gorman Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorman Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorman Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gorman Jr works at Plastic Surgery Center PA in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. Gorman Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Gorman Jr has seen patients for Bedsores, Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorman Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorman Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorman Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorman Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorman Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

