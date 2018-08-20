Overview of Dr. Douglas Gorman Jr, MD

Dr. Douglas Gorman Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Merit Health Central and Merit Health Rankin.



Dr. Gorman Jr works at Plastic Surgery Center PA in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.