Dr. Douglas Gotlin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gotlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Gotlin, DO
Overview of Dr. Douglas Gotlin, DO
Dr. Douglas Gotlin, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Gotlin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gotlin's Office Locations
-
1
Ortho Rehab Associates400 W 41st St Ste 200, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 280-0643Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Matz Physical Therapy300 W 41st St Ste 205, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 280-0643
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gotlin?
The best doctor based in my personal experience.I know him 4 years ago,and everything went well .He is very clear explaining you every concern.
About Dr. Douglas Gotlin, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1134153307
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gotlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gotlin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gotlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gotlin works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gotlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gotlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gotlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gotlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.