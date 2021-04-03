See All Ophthalmologists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Douglas Grayson, MD

Ophthalmology
2.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Douglas Grayson, MD

Dr. Douglas Grayson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University.

Dr. Grayson works at Omni Eye Services in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Rochelle Park, NJ, New York, NY, Parsippany, NJ and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Dr. Grayson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Omni Eye Services
    475 Prospect Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 750-0400
  2. 2
    Omni Eye Services - Rochelle Park
    218 State Rt 17 N Ste 310, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-7400
  3. 3
    Omni Eye Services
    20 E 46th St, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 345-3004
  4. 4
    Omni Eye Services - Parsippany
    2200 State Rt 10 Ste 109, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-7400
  5. 5
    Omni Eye Services - Brooklyn
    1585 Pitkin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 368-2444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Coreoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. Douglas Grayson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689674129
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ny Eye And Ear Inf
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ny Eye And Ear Inf
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Grayson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grayson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grayson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grayson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grayson has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grayson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Grayson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grayson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grayson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grayson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

