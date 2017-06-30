Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Green, MD
Dr. Douglas Green, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Fairlawn Urology2651 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 864-8008
Akron Surgery Center Providers4127 Medina Rd Ste 104, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 864-8008
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Green is by far one of the best doctors I have been to. He genuinely seems to care about his patients' health (unlike other urologists who I had previously been to) and takes the time to work with his patients to find the best solution for them. If you are in need of a urologist, I highly recommend Dr. Green.
About Dr. Douglas Green, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1023042389
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Dr. Green has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
