Dr. Douglas Grunwald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Grunwald, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Grunwald works at
Locations
PACT Gastro Center2200 Whitney Ave Ste 360, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 488-7228
PACT Gastro Center1591 Boston Post Rd Ste 206, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 281-4463
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Douglas Grunwald, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1154616001
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Gastroenterology and Hepatology Fellowship
- Internship and Residency - Beth Israel Deaconness Hospital - Harvard, Boston, MA
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grunwald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grunwald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grunwald has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grunwald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grunwald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grunwald.
