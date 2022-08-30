See All Hematologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Douglas Guggenheim, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.6 (19)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Douglas Guggenheim, MD

Dr. Douglas Guggenheim, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Guggenheim works at Penn Hematology/Oncology in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Guggenheim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Penn Hematology/Oncology
    200 Bowman Dr Ste E125, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Lung Cancer
Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Lung Cancer

Anemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Douglas Guggenheim, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1790974889
    Education & Certifications

    • New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Guggenheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guggenheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guggenheim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guggenheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guggenheim works at Penn Hematology/Oncology in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Guggenheim’s profile.

    Dr. Guggenheim has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guggenheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Guggenheim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guggenheim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guggenheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guggenheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

