Dr. Douglas Haghighi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haghighi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Haghighi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Haghighi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They completed their fellowship with CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
Dr. Haghighi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine Associates, LLC2841 Debarr Rd Ste 50, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5280
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haghighi?
You have promised to open a clinic in Fairbanks? What's the holdup?
About Dr. Douglas Haghighi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1780608406
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haghighi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haghighi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haghighi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haghighi works at
Dr. Haghighi has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haghighi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Haghighi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haghighi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haghighi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haghighi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.