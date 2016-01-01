Dr. Hale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Hale, DPM
Overview of Dr. Douglas Hale, DPM
Dr. Douglas Hale, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Hale works at
Dr. Hale's Office Locations
Lawrence Z Huppin Dpm Pllc600 Broadway Ste 220, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 524-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

About Dr. Douglas Hale, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1790885358
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Hale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hale works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
