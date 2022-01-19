Overview of Dr. Douglas Halsted, MD

Dr. Douglas Halsted, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Halsted works at New England Orthopedic Specialists in Peabody, MA with other offices in Danvers, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.