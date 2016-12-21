Overview

Dr. Douglas Hancher, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and UC Health West Chester Hospital.



Dr. Hancher works at Springdale Family Medicine in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.