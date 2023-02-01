Overview of Dr. Douglas Hansen, DPM

Dr. Douglas Hansen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Hansen works at Valhalla Foot & Ankle Specialists in Houston, TX with other offices in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.