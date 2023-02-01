Dr. Douglas Hansen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Hansen, DPM
Overview of Dr. Douglas Hansen, DPM
Dr. Douglas Hansen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Hansen works at
Dr. Hansen's Office Locations
Valhalla Foot & Ankle Specialists915 Gessner Rd Ste 650, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (832) 668-5546
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hansen is a heckuva nice guy and a fantastic surgeon on top of that. He performed surgery on my foot only 2 months ago and I have no more pain, just like he promised.
About Dr. Douglas Hansen, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1598012148
Education & Certifications
- Kingwood Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Idaho State University
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
