Dr. Douglas Hargrave, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Hargrave, MD
Dr. Douglas Hargrave, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Hargrave's Office Locations
The Plastic Surgery Group455 Patroon Creek Blvd Ste 101, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 438-0505Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hargrave is amazing!! He listened to my needs. He truly cares about his patients and clearly has a passion for what he does. I am 100% satisfied with my results!!
About Dr. Douglas Hargrave, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225001761
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- University of Missouri at Kansas City
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
- University Of California
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hargrave has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hargrave accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hargrave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hargrave has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hargrave on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hargrave speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hargrave. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hargrave.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hargrave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hargrave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.