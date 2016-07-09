Overview

Dr. Douglas Hatter, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA.



Dr. Hatter works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.