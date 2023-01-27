Dr. Douglas Heiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Heiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Heiner, MD is a Dermatologist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Tx.
Locations
North Valley Dermatology Peoria14155 N 83rd Ave Ste 110, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 215-0911Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Have had several Mohs procedures with Dr. Heiner and have always been more than pleased. He always listened to my concerns and proceeded accordingly. He also has a great staff.. highly recommend.
About Dr. Douglas Heiner, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center, Spokane, Wa
- University Of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Tx
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heiner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heiner has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heiner speaks Spanish.
257 patients have reviewed Dr. Heiner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heiner.
