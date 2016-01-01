Dr. Douglas Heintzelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heintzelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Heintzelman, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Heintzelman, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Sistersville, WV. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Heintzelman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy314 S Wells St Ste 100, Sistersville, WV 26175 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heintzelman?
About Dr. Douglas Heintzelman, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1811935125
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heintzelman accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heintzelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heintzelman works at
Dr. Heintzelman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heintzelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heintzelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heintzelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.