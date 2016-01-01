Overview

Dr. Douglas Heintzelman, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Sistersville, WV. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Heintzelman works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Sistersville, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.