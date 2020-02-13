Dr. Douglas Heldreth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heldreth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Heldreth, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Naples West681 4th Ave N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 434-2622
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Naples8350 Sierra Meadows Blvd Fl 2, Naples, FL 34113 Directions (239) 732-3140
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Heldreth is kind, caring and knows the best treatment for you.I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Douglas Heldreth, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- University Of Florida Orlando Regional Med Center
- Charleston Area Med Center
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heldreth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heldreth accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heldreth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heldreth has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Lymphosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heldreth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Heldreth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heldreth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heldreth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heldreth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.