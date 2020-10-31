Overview of Dr. Douglas Helm, MD

Dr. Douglas Helm, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Helm works at Helm Plastic And Hand Surgery in South Weymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.