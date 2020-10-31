Dr. Douglas Helm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Helm, MD
Dr. Douglas Helm, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Helm's Office Locations
The South Shore Center for Plastic Reconstructive and Hand Surgery LLC70 Pleasant St Ste 2, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 812-0927
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent!! I would highly recommend Dr Helm to everyone. Dr Helm was amazingly supportive, compassionate and especially a great surgeon! He helped me through an unexpected surgery and it needed to be done immediately due to my circumstances. So Thank you very much Dr Helm for everything.
About Dr. Douglas Helm, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
